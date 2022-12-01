Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide

Alzheimer’s and the holidays: How to care for a loved one and make memories

Nearly 200,000 people in Missouri are caring for someone with Alzheimer’s and handling the...
Nearly 200,000 people in Missouri are caring for someone with Alzheimer’s and handling the holidays can be challenging.(KY3)
By Kaitlyn Schumacher
Published: Dec. 1, 2022 at 4:39 AM CST|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Nearly 200,000 people in Missouri are caring for someone with Alzheimer’s, and handling the holidays can be challenging.

Celebrating the season can be overwhelming for the person with the disease but for caregivers as well. Officials at the Alzheimer’s Association of Missouri have a few tips on how to navigate the season and still make memories.

First, Talk with the primary caregiver about what holiday plans are in place. Different times of the day may be more difficult for the individual with the disease. Celebrations may need to be held earlier for everyone to enjoy time together.

Second, Consider having multiple smaller gatherings instead of a large one. Many people, music, and decorations could overwhelm the person with Alzheimer’s. Be as flexible as possible when making Christmas plans.

Finally, support the caregiver in any way you can.

“Don’t leave it to the caregiver to ask for help but reach out to them instead because it can be a very overwhelming time,” said Alzheimer’s Association of Missouri Care Consultant Kristen Hilty. “So ask how you can help them kind of be creative too. So maybe a caregiver might need help with. Maybe they want to go out and buy Christmas presents, but they can’t leave their loved one at home, so you can offer to stay with that person while they get Christmas shopping. You can offer to do even simple tasks like laundry or yard work just to make their day easier. So I would say support the caregiver by reaching out to them and then seeing what help they need.”

Another thing to keep in mind has a quiet room for the person with Alzheimer’s to escape to if the celebration becomes overwhelming or exhausting.

Caring for a family member with Alzheimer’s is challenging and often becomes too much for a person to handle. Many families place their loved ones with the disease in a nursing home.

Placing a loved one in a nursing home is never an easy decision. If you have a loved one who is in a caring community, the Alzheimers Association of Missouri has a few tips on how you can make the season special.

First, talk to the facility about decorating the room. Lots of decorations can be overwhelming, but you may be able to put up a few things to make the space festive.

Next, consider bringing in a photo album or scrapbook to share with that loved one and discuss the memories of past holidays.

“I always suggest focusing on sensor object memories,” said Hilty. “So rather than coming in and talking about present activities or asking them about bringing in objects that they might recognize as part of the holidays, maybe they have a favorite sweater they always wore, you know, I have a couple of relatives who always bring out that same Christmas sweater. So maybe you bring that Christmas sweater for them to wear.”

For more tips on how to navigate the holiday season with Alzheimer’s disease, CLICK HERE.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2022 KY3. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Health officials say the early entrance of RSV and the flu are creating an outbreak that is...
Emergency rooms filled to the brim
plane crash in Batesville AR on major highway
Plane crashed within feet of major highway
FedEx World Hub
FedEx employee killed at hub
Haag Brown Commercial Real Estate and Development announced this week that the owners of...
Ramen restaurant opening in Jonesboro
Musician Christine McVie attends the 2019 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame induction ceremony at the...
Christine McVie, Fleetwood Mac singer-songwriter, dies at 79

Latest News

An Arkansas woman died when police said her SUV crossed the center line and collided head-on...
Woman killed in head-on crash
Zach's Thursday morning forecast
Zach's Thursday morning forecast
Lady Greyhounds advance to WBU Tournament semifinals
Salem girls & Sloan-Hendrix boys advance to WBU Tournament semifinals
Football and basketball headlines
Red Wolves in 90: Johnnie Lang & Dominic Zvada honored by PFF, Men's Basketball is home Thursday night