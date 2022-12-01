Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide

Arkansas State men’s basketball hosts Mississippi Valley State Thursday night

By A-State Athletics
Published: Dec. 1, 2022 at 12:22 AM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Arkansas State (4-3) vs. Mississippi Valley State (1-7) - Thursday, December 1st - First National Bank Arena

Tipoff: 7:00pm - Streaming: ESPN+

Including ties, seven different players have led A-State in scoring in the seven games played. The Red Wolves had two true freshmen start against Bethel the first such game with two or more true freshmen starters for an A-State team since Feb. 15, 2020 at Texas State (Caleb Fields and Antwon Jackson).

A-State is 4-0 this season when scoring 64 or more points and 69-50 when reaching 64 or more points dating back to 2017-18. The Red Wolves are 0-3 when failing to reach 64 points this year and are 5-39 since 2017-18 when not reaching 64 points. Dating back to the start of the 2017-18 season, A-State is 50-13 when leading at halftime, 3-0 this season, but 19-64 when trailing at the break, 0-2 this season.

Malcolm Farrington is the first A-State player with four or more 3-pointers made in three or more consecutive games since Devin Carter in games 9-11 (Dec. 3-16) of the 2016-17 season. With 90 more points scored, Caleb Fields would become the 30th player in program history with 1,000 career points. Terrance Ford Jr. is second nationally in assist-to-turnover ratio at 6.00 (24 assists / 4 turnovers). Avery Felts ranks 16th nationally in assist-to-turnover ration at 3.86 (27 assists / 7 turnovers).

A-State is 4-0 this season when scoring 64 or more points and 69-50 when reaching 64 or more points dating back to 2017-18. The Red Wolves are 0-3 when failing to reach 64 points this year and are 5-39 since 2017-18 when not reaching 64 points. Dating back to the start of the 2017-18 season, A-State is 50-13 when leading at halftime, 3-0 this season, but 19-64 when trailing at the break, 0-2 this season.

Copyright 2022 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

plane crash in Batesville AR on major highway
Plane crashed within feet of major highway
$1 million lottery ticket sold at Kum and Go
Health officials say the early entrance of RSV and the flu are creating an outbreak that is...
Emergency rooms filled to the brim
Wynne football coach not returning
Airreo Trayshawn Johnson, 26, Jonesboro Battery-1st degree circumstances manifesting extreme...
Shooting suspect on the run after walking away from court hearing

Latest News

Football and basketball headlines
Red Wolves in 90: Johnnie Lang & Dominic Zvada honored by PFF, Men's Basketball is home Thursday night
Red Wolves win Tuesday at McNeese State
Arkansas State women's basketball beats McNeese State 102-83
The Red Wolves picked up a 102-83 road win Tuesday night at McNeese State.
Arkansas State women’s basketball eclipses century mark in win at McNeese State
Arkansas State RB returned a kickoff 98 yards for a TD Saturday in a win over ULM.
Arkansas State football earns 2022 postseason honors