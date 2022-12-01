Arkansas State men’s basketball hosts Mississippi Valley State Thursday night

Arkansas State (4-3) vs. Mississippi Valley State (1-7) - Thursday, December 1st - First National Bank Arena

Tipoff: 7:00pm - Streaming: ESPN+

Including ties, seven different players have led A-State in scoring in the seven games played. The Red Wolves had two true freshmen start against Bethel the first such game with two or more true freshmen starters for an A-State team since Feb. 15, 2020 at Texas State (Caleb Fields and Antwon Jackson).

A-State is 4-0 this season when scoring 64 or more points and 69-50 when reaching 64 or more points dating back to 2017-18. The Red Wolves are 0-3 when failing to reach 64 points this year and are 5-39 since 2017-18 when not reaching 64 points. Dating back to the start of the 2017-18 season, A-State is 50-13 when leading at halftime, 3-0 this season, but 19-64 when trailing at the break, 0-2 this season.

Malcolm Farrington is the first A-State player with four or more 3-pointers made in three or more consecutive games since Devin Carter in games 9-11 (Dec. 3-16) of the 2016-17 season. With 90 more points scored, Caleb Fields would become the 30th player in program history with 1,000 career points. Terrance Ford Jr. is second nationally in assist-to-turnover ratio at 6.00 (24 assists / 4 turnovers). Avery Felts ranks 16th nationally in assist-to-turnover ration at 3.86 (27 assists / 7 turnovers).

