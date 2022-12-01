Crews respond to brush fire following delayed response

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) – A brush fire in Craighead County burned for several minutes before any firefighters acknowledged the dispatch.

According to Jonesboro dispatch, Bono fire crews were dispatched to the brush fire near the Subway on Highway 63. Crews were dispatched at least four times before a volunteer responded.

Dispatchers ended up paging out Valley View firefighters. The fire was out sometime before 8 p.m. No word on what caused it.

Region 8 News is looking into why it took so long for firefighters to respond, but it is important to note Bono is a volunteer fire department.

