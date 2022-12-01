Dec. 1: What you need to know

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - We’re helping you plan your day on Good Morning Region 8.

Weather Headlines

We ended November with sunshine and cool temperatures in the wake of Tuesday’s cold front. Look for another dry day on Thursday with highs still in the 40s.

Clouds increase on Friday ahead of a front that may give us a few showers Friday night into Saturday morning. There’s a brief break Saturday afternoon and evening only for rain to return on Sunday. And then the process may repeat itself once again!

The same front meanders far enough south on Monday to drop rain chances, but they go right back up on Tuesday! Drought conditions should slowly continue to improve with the current forecast.

News Headlines

According to the Arkansas Department of Health, 11 more people died from the flu in Arkansas during the week ending on Nov. 26. That raises the total number of flu deaths this season to 30. Dr. Joe Thompson with the Arkansas Center for Health Improvement said the numbers are becoming a concern.

The bill to protect same-sex and interracial marriage passed the U.S. Senate with a 61 to 36 vote on Tuesday, and Arkansas lawmakers explained their decision to vote against the bill.

Missouri State Highway Patrol reports school threats up by 50% for 2022.

An emergency update in Mississippi County, crews are working for an ordinance to have newly constructed homes registered with the correct emergency address.

