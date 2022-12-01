Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide

Dec. 1: What you need to know

By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Dec. 1, 2022 at 5:36 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - We’re helping you plan your day on Good Morning Region 8.

Weather Headlines

We ended November with sunshine and cool temperatures in the wake of Tuesday’s cold front. Look for another dry day on Thursday with highs still in the 40s.

Clouds increase on Friday ahead of a front that may give us a few showers Friday night into Saturday morning. There’s a brief break Saturday afternoon and evening only for rain to return on Sunday. And then the process may repeat itself once again!

The same front meanders far enough south on Monday to drop rain chances, but they go right back up on Tuesday! Drought conditions should slowly continue to improve with the current forecast.

Meteorologist Zach Holder has your morning drive forecast coming up on Good Morning Region 8.

WATCH LIVE

News Headlines

According to the Arkansas Department of Health, 11 more people died from the flu in Arkansas during the week ending on Nov. 26. That raises the total number of flu deaths this season to 30. Dr. Joe Thompson with the Arkansas Center for Health Improvement said the numbers are becoming a concern.

The bill to protect same-sex and interracial marriage passed the U.S. Senate with a 61 to 36 vote on Tuesday, and Arkansas lawmakers explained their decision to vote against the bill.

Missouri State Highway Patrol reports school threats up by 50% for 2022.

An emergency update in Mississippi County, crews are working for an ordinance to have newly constructed homes registered with the correct emergency address.

Jurnee Taylor and Chase Gage will have details on these stories and more coming up at 6:00 a.m. on Good Morning Region 8.

WATCH LIVE

Copyright 2022 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Health officials say the early entrance of RSV and the flu are creating an outbreak that is...
Emergency rooms filled to the brim
plane crash in Batesville AR on major highway
Plane crashed within feet of major highway
FedEx World Hub
FedEx employee killed at hub
Haag Brown Commercial Real Estate and Development announced this week that the owners of...
Ramen restaurant opening in Jonesboro
Musician Christine McVie attends the 2019 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame induction ceremony at the...
Christine McVie, Fleetwood Mac singer-songwriter, dies at 79

Latest News

Zach's Thursday morning forecast
Zach's Thursday morning forecast
Lady Greyhounds advance to WBU Tournament semifinals
Salem girls & Sloan-Hendrix boys advance to WBU Tournament semifinals
Football and basketball headlines
Red Wolves in 90: Johnnie Lang & Dominic Zvada honored by PFF, Men's Basketball is home Thursday night
Jonesboro basketball alum faring well with Oklahoma State
Jonesboro alum Quion Williams faring well early at Oklahoma State