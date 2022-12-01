Energy Alert
DHS issues domestic terrorism warning for LGBTQIA+, faith-based communities

On Tuesday, Nov. 30, the agency raised concerns about certain targets of potential violence, including the LGBTQIA+ community.(AP Photo/Pablo Martinez Monsivais, File)
By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Nov. 30, 2022 at 7:35 PM CST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
WASHINGTON, D.C. (KAIT) – Several high-profile attacks in 2022 have led the Department of Homeland Security to act.

On Tuesday, Nov. 30, the agency raised concerns about certain targets of potential violence, including the LGBTQIA+ community.

In a bulletin, DHS explained following the November shooting at Club Q in Colorado Springs, Colorado, it has noticed members on forums known to post racially or ethnically motivated violent extremist content praising the alleged attacker. Some extremists in the United States were also noted to have praised an Oct. 2022 shooting in Slovakia and even encouraged violence.

The agency also said faith-based communities have been targeted, including the Jewish community.

DHS cited an incident in early November, where a person in New Jersey was arrested for sharing a manifesto online, threatening attacks on synagogues.

“The individual admitted to writing the document, in which he claimed to be motivated by the Islamic State of Iraq and ash-Sham (ISIS) and hatred towards Jewish people,” the bulletin said.

DHS also explained it had seen more attempts to commit violence against government officials and law enforcement officers. In Aug. 2022, a gunman died following a shootout after he tried to get inside the FBI’s Cincinnati office in the wake of the search of former President Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago home.

The agency added to be prepared for emergency situations and remain aware of circumstances that may place you at risk.

You can read more on DHS’ bulletin and how you can be prepared for an emergency situation by visiting its website.

