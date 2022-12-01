Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide

Dry now, but rainy pattern sets up soon...

December 1st, 2022
By Zach Holder
Published: Jun. 2, 2021 at 9:32 PM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

We ended November with sunshine and cool temperatures in the wake of Tuesday’s cold front. Look for another dry day on Thursday with highs still in the 40s. Clouds increase on Friday ahead of a front that may give us a few showers Friday night into Saturday morning. There’s a brief break Saturday afternoon and evening only for rain to return on Sunday. And then the process may repeat itself once again! The same front meanders far enough south on Monday to drop rain chances, but they go right back up on Tuesday! Drought conditions should slowly continue to improve with the current forecast.

Copyright 2022 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Health officials say the early entrance of RSV and the flu are creating an outbreak that is...
Emergency rooms filled to the brim
plane crash in Batesville AR on major highway
Plane crashed within feet of major highway
FedEx World Hub
FedEx employee killed at hub
Haag Brown Commercial Real Estate and Development announced this week that the owners of...
Ramen restaurant opening in Jonesboro
Musician Christine McVie attends the 2019 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame induction ceremony at the...
Christine McVie, Fleetwood Mac singer-songwriter, dies at 79

Latest News

Ryan's Wednesday 5PM
Ryan's Wednesday 5PM Forecast (11/30/22)
Tornado destroys two homes and a shop building in Caldwell Parish.
Two families survive devastating tornado
Aaron's Wednesday Morning Forecast (11/30/22)
Aaron's Wednesday Morning Forecast (11/30/22)
Ryan's Tuesday 10PM Forecast (11/29/2022)
Ryan's Tuesday 10PM Forecast (11/29/2022)