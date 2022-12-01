Dry now, but rainy pattern sets up soon...

We ended November with sunshine and cool temperatures in the wake of Tuesday’s cold front. Look for another dry day on Thursday with highs still in the 40s. Clouds increase on Friday ahead of a front that may give us a few showers Friday night into Saturday morning. There’s a brief break Saturday afternoon and evening only for rain to return on Sunday. And then the process may repeat itself once again! The same front meanders far enough south on Monday to drop rain chances, but they go right back up on Tuesday! Drought conditions should slowly continue to improve with the current forecast.

