Emergency management office files ordinance to help save lives

MISSISSIPPI CO., Ark. (KAIT) - An emergency update in Mississippi County, crews are working for an ordinance to have newly constructed homes registered with the correct emergency address.

Wayne Reynolds who is the director for the Mississippi County Office of Emergency Management said with the county seeing a boom in population this is an issue they can’t wait on anymore.

“It’s a good problem to have all of this new development but I want to make sure everyone gets the help that they need, if they ever need it,” Reynolds said.

The not knowing where houses are has been an issue for Reynolds and his staff recently saying if they don’t get to a house right away no matter what the emergency might be it is dangerous.

“If they have a medical emergency and need an ambulance or the police, they are not able to find them because according to the GIS data base their house does not exist yet,” Reynolds said.

He stressed right now if they do not have the correct address it could lead to anywhere from 30 to 40-minute delays.

Although Reynolds said they have the issue more in the county there are still problems with this in the city limits so he said the proposed ordinance could add a much needed safety blanket for everyone in Mississippi County.

