Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide

Fundraiser planned for late police officer’s family

According to his obituary, Lt. Craig Moody died Wednesday night at Pemiscot Memorial Hospital...
According to his obituary, Lt. Craig Moody died Wednesday night at Pemiscot Memorial Hospital in Hayti.(Kennett Police Dept.)
By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Dec. 1, 2022 at 1:23 PM CST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KENNETT, Mo. (KAIT) - Kennett police are mourning the loss of one of their own while making plans to take care of his family.

Lt. Craig Moody died Wednesday night at Pemiscot Memorial Hospital in Hayti, his obituary stated.

According to a news release shared on social media, Moody served the city for 30 years, beginning in 1992 as a part-time firefighter for the Kennett Fire Department.

Three years later, he was hired as a city engineer before moving to the Property Maintenance Office in 1998.

Moody, who was 54, joined the police department as a patrolman in 1999.

To help his family during this time, the police department is raffling off a Century Arms Model BP12 12-gauge Bull Pup. Tickets are $5 each or 5 tickets for $20. They can be purchased at the police station.

McDaniel Funeral Service of Kennett is in charge of Moody’s funeral arrangements. Times and dates have yet to be announced.

Copyright 2022 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Health officials say the early entrance of RSV and the flu are creating an outbreak that is...
Emergency rooms filled to the brim
FedEx World Hub
FedEx employee killed at hub
plane crash in Batesville AR on major highway
Plane crashed within feet of major highway
Haag Brown Commercial Real Estate and Development announced this week that the owners of...
Ramen restaurant opening in Jonesboro
Musician Christine McVie attends the 2019 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame induction ceremony at the...
Christine McVie, Fleetwood Mac singer-songwriter, dies at 79

Latest News

“The writer-in-residence will also have the opportunity to work in the studio where Ernest...
Hemingway-Pfeiffer Museum seeking writer-in-residence
Santa “Cause” adds Gr8 Acts of Kindness to his gifts
Santa “Cause” adds Gr8 Acts of Kindness to his gifts
COVID-19 is commonly known as coronavirus
Weekly Report: Arkansas Dept. of Health monitoring COVID-19
The Arkansas Division of Workforce Services is hitting the road to help people in Jackson...
Newport Workforce Center goes mobile