Helicopter leaves scene of crash, injured person on board

(MGN)
By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Dec. 1, 2022 at 3:22 PM CST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
BONO, Ark. (KAIT) - Emergency crews responded to a vehicle crash in the Bono area Thursday afternoon.

Jonesboro E911 Director Ronnie Sturch said that a one-vehicle crash happened near the intersection of County Road 142 and Highway 63 just north of Bono. A helicopter had picked up one person who was injured.

Sturch was not able to provide any further information.

Region 8 News will continue to follow this story for more developments.

