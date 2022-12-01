Helicopter leaves scene of crash, injured person on board

BONO, Ark. (KAIT) - Emergency crews responded to a vehicle crash in the Bono area Thursday afternoon.

Jonesboro E911 Director Ronnie Sturch said that a one-vehicle crash happened near the intersection of County Road 142 and Highway 63 just north of Bono. A helicopter had picked up one person who was injured.

Sturch was not able to provide any further information.

Region 8 News will continue to follow this story for more developments.

