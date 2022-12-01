Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide

Hemingway-Pfeiffer Museum seeking writer-in-residence

“The writer-in-residence will also have the opportunity to work in the studio where Ernest...
“The writer-in-residence will also have the opportunity to work in the studio where Ernest Hemingway worked on A Farewell to Arms during an extended stay with his wife’s family in 1928.”(Hemingway-Pfeiffer Museum and Educational Center)
By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Dec. 1, 2022 at 1:50 PM CST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PIGGOTT, Ark. (KAIT) - In 1928, Ernest Hemingway worked on A Farewell to Arms while visiting the Clay County town of Piggott.

Now, writers have a chance to walk in his footsteps and write in the studio where he wrote one of America’s greatest novels.

The Hemingway-Pfeiffer Museum and Educational Center in Piggott will host its 2022 writer-in-residence program June 1-30.

The residency includes a $1,000 stipend to cover food and transportation costs. The successful applicant will also be provided lodging in a loft apartment on the downtown square in Piggott.

“The writer-in-residence will also have the opportunity to work in the studio where Ernest Hemingway worked on A Farewell to Arms during an extended stay with his wife’s family in 1928,” the news release said.

In return, the writer-in-residence will be expected to serve as a mentor during a week-long retreat for writers at the educational center. They might also be asked to hold one or two readings of their work.

According to the news release, candidates with an MA or MFA in a relevant field are preferred.

Applicants should send a cover letter, CV, and writing sample of roughly 20 pages (any genre) to Dr. Adam Long at adamlong@astate.edu by Feb. 28, 2023. Incomplete applications will not be expected. Questions about the program should be directed to Dr. Long.

Copyright 2022 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Health officials say the early entrance of RSV and the flu are creating an outbreak that is...
Emergency rooms filled to the brim
FedEx World Hub
FedEx employee killed at hub
plane crash in Batesville AR on major highway
Plane crashed within feet of major highway
Haag Brown Commercial Real Estate and Development announced this week that the owners of...
Ramen restaurant opening in Jonesboro
Musician Christine McVie attends the 2019 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame induction ceremony at the...
Christine McVie, Fleetwood Mac singer-songwriter, dies at 79

Latest News

Santa “Cause” adds Gr8 Acts of Kindness to his gifts
Santa “Cause” adds Gr8 Acts of Kindness to his gifts
Santa “Cause” adds Gr8 Acts of Kindness to his gifts
According to his obituary, Lt. Craig Moody died Wednesday night at Pemiscot Memorial Hospital...
Fundraiser planned for late police officer’s family
COVID-19 is commonly known as coronavirus
Weekly Report: Arkansas Dept. of Health monitoring COVID-19