Hemingway-Pfeiffer Museum seeking writer-in-residence

PIGGOTT, Ark. (KAIT) - In 1928, Ernest Hemingway worked on A Farewell to Arms while visiting the Clay County town of Piggott.

Now, writers have a chance to walk in his footsteps and write in the studio where he wrote one of America’s greatest novels.

The Hemingway-Pfeiffer Museum and Educational Center in Piggott will host its 2022 writer-in-residence program June 1-30.

The residency includes a $1,000 stipend to cover food and transportation costs. The successful applicant will also be provided lodging in a loft apartment on the downtown square in Piggott.

“The writer-in-residence will also have the opportunity to work in the studio where Ernest Hemingway worked on A Farewell to Arms during an extended stay with his wife’s family in 1928,” the news release said.

In return, the writer-in-residence will be expected to serve as a mentor during a week-long retreat for writers at the educational center. They might also be asked to hold one or two readings of their work.

According to the news release, candidates with an MA or MFA in a relevant field are preferred.

Applicants should send a cover letter, CV, and writing sample of roughly 20 pages (any genre) to Dr. Adam Long at adamlong@astate.edu by Feb. 28, 2023. Incomplete applications will not be expected. Questions about the program should be directed to Dr. Long.

