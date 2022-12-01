Hunters to hold food drive to help “Meat” the Need

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - With items such as animal meat becoming more expensive, local food banks need your help this holiday season.

The Forrest L. Wood Crowley’s Ridge Nature Center will be partnering with Arkansas Hunters Feeding the Hungry Food Drive to host the Meat the Need food drive.

A news release said while Americans consume over 326 billion pounds of protein each year, food banks only receive enough protein to represent 1% of their total distribution.

From 1 to 3 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 10, you can bring properly packaged, ground game meat and other canned goods to the nature center and make an ornament to make a difference.

The event is free of charge and registration is not required.

You can find more information by visiting the Arkansas Hunters website or by calling 870-933-6787.

