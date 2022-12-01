Missouri State Highway Patrol reports school threats up by 50% for 2022

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Eighty-seven school shooting threats have been reported in 2022 to the Missouri State Highway Patrol through their “Courage2Report” app.

It’s something we’ve seen at both Mountain Home (Ark.) and Hillcrest High Schools within the past month. The highway patrol uses an anonymous program called “Courage to Report.” Anyone can report a threat not only on the desktop, as shown here but also on its app or phone line.

“So far this year, we’ve received over 900 tips,” said Sam Carpenter with MSHP. “It’s an anonymous way to report really any type of threat, threatening activity, the threat of violence.”

Carpenter says it can be used to report bullying, which 30% of the tips have been.

Springfield Public Schools is one of the many districts across the state to use it, along with its internal program.

“The “Courage2Report” tips that we do get we get are bullying, harassment and violence tips,” said Brett Range, Springfield Public Schools. Range helps direct student and school services for SPS and says it’s one of several layers of security.

“It’s probably been three or four years ago when we set up our own tip line, and we’ve had we just commissioned our own school police officers last year,” said Range.

SPS is no stranger to threats. Leaders addressed a 911 call claiming a school shooting at Springfield’s Hillcrest High School in recent weeks. Since that call, the district has met with police and fire about making schools even more secure.

“It’s things like making sure that we have enough keys in the building so when officers are present that if they’re searching rooms, that they have access to keys to get into those rooms,” said Range. “We want to make sure that city police and fire have a clear footprint of each building.”

Highway patrol investigates every report and says even false claims have consequences.

SPS and the highway patrol say if a student is getting bullied, feeling threatened, or seeing anything suspicious, to report it.

Every Missouri school is registered on the “Courage2report” and operates 24/7. If you don’t want to download the free app, you can submit a report here on its website or by phone at 866-748-7074.

To file a report click HERE.

