Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide

Newport Workforce Center goes mobile

The Arkansas Division of Workforce Services is hitting the road to help people in Jackson...
The Arkansas Division of Workforce Services is hitting the road to help people in Jackson County find employment.(MGN)
By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Dec. 1, 2022 at 9:11 AM CST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEWPORT, Ark. (KAIT) - The Arkansas Division of Workforce Services is hitting the road to help people in Jackson County find employment.

The ADWS announced Thursday, Dec. 1, its Mobile Workforce Center would be in the Village Mall parking lot, 2301 McClain St. in Newport, every Thursday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

The unit will provide job search and resume assistance, career counseling, referrals, job placement services, and unemployment insurance claim filing.

According to the news release, “ADWS believes this transition to mobile service delivery will allow staff to better serve the citizens of Arkansas while making the best use of taxpayer dollars.”

For more information, visit www.dws.arkansas.gov or call 1-844-908-2178.

Copyright 2022 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Health officials say the early entrance of RSV and the flu are creating an outbreak that is...
Emergency rooms filled to the brim
plane crash in Batesville AR on major highway
Plane crashed within feet of major highway
FedEx World Hub
FedEx employee killed at hub
Haag Brown Commercial Real Estate and Development announced this week that the owners of...
Ramen restaurant opening in Jonesboro
Musician Christine McVie attends the 2019 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame induction ceremony at the...
Christine McVie, Fleetwood Mac singer-songwriter, dies at 79

Latest News

An Arkansas woman died when police said her SUV crossed the center line and collided head-on...
Woman killed in head-on crash
Zach's Thursday morning forecast
Zach's Thursday morning forecast
Nearly 200,000 people in Missouri are caring for someone with Alzheimer’s and handling the...
Alzheimer’s and the holidays: How to care for a loved one and make memories
Lady Greyhounds advance to WBU Tournament semifinals
Salem girls & Sloan-Hendrix boys advance to WBU Tournament semifinals