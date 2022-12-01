Newport Workforce Center goes mobile

NEWPORT, Ark. (KAIT) - The Arkansas Division of Workforce Services is hitting the road to help people in Jackson County find employment.

The ADWS announced Thursday, Dec. 1, its Mobile Workforce Center would be in the Village Mall parking lot, 2301 McClain St. in Newport, every Thursday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

The unit will provide job search and resume assistance, career counseling, referrals, job placement services, and unemployment insurance claim filing.

According to the news release, “ADWS believes this transition to mobile service delivery will allow staff to better serve the citizens of Arkansas while making the best use of taxpayer dollars.”

For more information, visit www.dws.arkansas.gov or call 1-844-908-2178.

