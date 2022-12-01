Porch Pirates on the prowl

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - As Christmas approaches the amount of online orders skyrockets. With many living busy lives, packages are left awaiting their rightful owner on the doorstep.

In one Jonesboro neighborhood, multiple people had their packages stolen, right off their porches.

“More irreplaceable or harder to get back or could impact that family a lot more than what they took from us.”, said Brittany Neely, whose Ring camera caught all the action.

Neely only had around $80 dollars of toys and a bedspread. She said, “I hope they enjoy their Super Mario comforter.”

Some were not so lucky. Bem Davidson and his wife live one street over, and they have medication delivered to their home monthly. When it did not show one time, he became worried, and then saw Neely’s video from just around the block. “The medication alone is over $6,500,” said Davidson.

Not having this medication makes his wife’s life so much harder.

“Without it, she can barely function, and she is insufferable pain without it.”, said Davidson.

Davidson also told us after fighting with CVS, they agreed to ship a new prescription to him. He added that he will be having them shipped to the pharmacy from now on.

Life can sometimes get in the way. Having kids and working full-time and then making it home before dark is often a task for many. Neely said she is having to come up with new ways to get her packages to ensure this does not happen again.

“I will possibly have things sent to my work instead of my house, just because I don have anywhere else to do it. We both 40 hours per week jobs”, said Neely.

Copyright 2022 KAIT. All rights reserved.