Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide

Porch Pirates on the prowl

By Jace Passmore
Published: Nov. 30, 2022 at 9:38 PM CST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - As Christmas approaches the amount of online orders skyrockets. With many living busy lives, packages are left awaiting their rightful owner on the doorstep.

In one Jonesboro neighborhood, multiple people had their packages stolen, right off their porches.

“More irreplaceable or harder to get back or could impact that family a lot more than what they took from us.”, said Brittany Neely, whose Ring camera caught all the action.

Neely only had around $80 dollars of toys and a bedspread. She said, “I hope they enjoy their Super Mario comforter.”

Some were not so lucky. Bem Davidson and his wife live one street over, and they have medication delivered to their home monthly. When it did not show one time, he became worried, and then saw Neely’s video from just around the block. “The medication alone is over $6,500,” said Davidson.

Not having this medication makes his wife’s life so much harder.

“Without it, she can barely function, and she is insufferable pain without it.”, said Davidson.

Davidson also told us after fighting with CVS, they agreed to ship a new prescription to him. He added that he will be having them shipped to the pharmacy from now on.

Life can sometimes get in the way. Having kids and working full-time and then making it home before dark is often a task for many. Neely said she is having to come up with new ways to get her packages to ensure this does not happen again.

“I will possibly have things sent to my work instead of my house, just because I don have anywhere else to do it. We both 40 hours per week jobs”, said Neely.

Copyright 2022 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

plane crash in Batesville AR on major highway
Plane crashed within feet of major highway
$1 million lottery ticket sold at Kum and Go
Wynne football coach not returning
Airreo Trayshawn Johnson, 26, Jonesboro Battery-1st degree circumstances manifesting extreme...
Shooting suspect on the run after walking away from court hearing
The sheriff’s office said that the Nissan Rogue was hit as it was pulling back into the Nissan...
Woman killed during test drive of vehicle as she was pulling back into dealership, sheriff says

Latest News

Supporters of Act 626 said it is needed to protect children from procedures who are too young...
Testimony continues in Arkansas transgender care trial
The UAMS College of Pharmacy will receive $1.8 million in funding over the next three years...
UAMS receives $1.8M grant for vaccine hesitancy research
According to Jonesboro dispatch, Bono fire crews were dispatched to the brush fire near the...
Crews respond to brush fire following delayed response
A new study from WalletHub showed among the 50 states in the United States, Arkansas ranked...
Study: Arkansas among worst states for job hunters