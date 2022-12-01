Santa “Cause” adds Gr8 Acts of Kindness to his gifts

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - There’s a magical tale we all know so well. You know... Santa! Surely his name rings a bell!

It appears “kindness” begins with the jolly old elf himself.

Travel with Region 8 News inside the Watson home in Jonesboro.

“Let me knock the snow off before I come in,” Santa “Cause” said as he carries packages in through the front door.

Luke and Ella Watson wait all year for Santa to appear.

“Mrs. ‘Cause’, I told you I’d make it,” Santa “Cause” said.

For Santa to appear.

“There you go,” Santa said while handing out a pair of reindeer ears.

Santa knows just how to spread Christmas cheer, even getting Dad, shall we say, a chance at a new career.

“It was amazing,” Ella said.

“I didn’t expect him to come,” Luke said.

And when Santa least expected it...

“Surprise!”

Out jumps a reporter and three holiday helpers.

You see, Santa has been on the Good List.

“For a very long time,” Diana Davis told the room full of people gathered in the Watson home. “You go to St. Jude where the children there are in the fight of their lives and you make sure that they know they are loved.”

“Mrs. ‘Cause’ and I, we call ourselves ‘Cause’,” Santa “Cause” explained. “I’m Santa ‘Cause’ because God gave us ‘a cause’ and we just love to help. We feel like it’s an honor to be out here representing God, just showing the kids much love and what’s all about.”

From the tiniest of little ones in the NICU, or neonatal intensive care unit...

“What is it like to go to the hospitals and the places where kids aren’t able to be a kid?” Diana asked.

“It breaks my heart and I have to talk to God a few times.” Santa ‘Cause’ said.

“He listens to Jesus and he listens to God,” Mrs. ‘Cause’ said. “God speaks to his heart and will tell him you need to do this.”

A broken heart over the death of his grown son led Santa “Cause” to begin his mission.

“It has helped but on Christmas, I still miss him,” Santa “Cause” laments. “It has sure helped my heart a lot.”

That heart recently operated on too, keeps getting stronger as Santa “Cause” raises money for the American Cancer Society, working the airwaves for the St. Jude Radiothon, supporting the March of Dimes, and raising awareness for Alzheimer’s disease.

“The greatest gift today and always is love and that is why, Santa ‘Cause’, you are the next winner in the Gr8 Acts of Kindness,” Diana announced to a round of applause in the room.

“We can’t thank you enough for that. We are just very appreciative and we are happy to be here,” Coach David Daniel said as he handed Santa “Cause” his check for $408.

“You guys surprised me so much tonight. I am so grateful,” Santa “Cause”, or Steve Southard, said. “We are going to take this money and help a few kids for Christmas. I promise you that!”

Just like his parents in Mississippi county, Santa “Cause” loves carrying on a tradition of giving.

“In my heart, in my mind, there’s nobody that I can think of that is more well-deserving of Gr8 Acts of Kindness than my husband,” Mrs. “Cause” explained. “He is the kindest man I know.”

“Mrs. ‘Cause’, I couldn’t do it without her,” Santa said.

“What’s on your Christmas list?” Diana asked Luke and Ella.

“A gumball machine and a new drone. Taylor Swift tickets!”

“The presents are an important part,” Santa “Cause” said. “Reminding people about the birth of Jesus on Dec. 25, that’s my cause.”

“I think there are many representatives of the spirit of the season, but to me and to our family, nobody embodies Christmas like Santa ‘Cause’,” Dr. Dana Watson said.

Santa encourages all of us to give of our time, our talents, and our gifts to help others this Christmas season. Know someone deserving of the Gr8 Acts of Kindness? Nominate them on our website by clicking here.

Merry Christmas to all and to all a good night!

