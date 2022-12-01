Energy Alert
Sheriff’s Office urging caution as holiday travel approaches

By Hayden Savage
Published: Nov. 30, 2022 at 6:41 PM CST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
ASH FLAT, Ark. (KAIT) - As the holidays approach, a Northeast Arkansas Sheriff’s Office is urging caution.

Sharp County Chief Deputy Shane Russell asks everyone to be cautious while driving due to the increased traffic.

The traffic increase is partially due to friends and family traveling from out of town.

“We have people that is visiting here that is not from here. They’re not used to our highways and the traffic like we are, so we really need to pay a little bit more attention while we’re out.”

Russell explained it would be tragic to be involved in an accident, especially around the holidays.

“It would be a bad situation to get into an accident of some sort. This time of year, memories are made, and they can be good ones or they can be bad ones. So, a little extra caution would be great.”

Russell said should someone become involved in an accident, they should remain calm and call 911.

