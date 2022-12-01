Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide

Study: Arkansas among worst states for job hunters

A new study from WalletHub showed among the 50 states in the United States, Arkansas ranked...
A new study from WalletHub showed among the 50 states in the United States, Arkansas ranked 46th when it comes to the best states to find a job.(PxHere)
By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Nov. 30, 2022 at 8:15 PM CST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KAIT) - If you’re looking for a new job in the Natural State these days, you have probably come across several issues in the process.

Well, you’re not alone.

In fact, a new study from WalletHub showed among the 50 states in the United States, Arkansas ranked 46th when it comes to the best states to find a job. It had a score of 42.99 and ranked 40th in the job market and 45th in economic environment.

Louisiana, Mississippi, Kentucky, and West Virginia ranked below Arkansas, according to the report.

Washington was the highest among the states with a score of 69.65, a ranking of 8th in the job market, and 1st in economic environment.

WalletHub also noted Arkansas was ranked 48th when it came to monthly average starting salary. Mississippi and Alaska ranked lower than Arkansas.

You can read the full report by clicking here.

Copyright 2022 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

plane crash in Batesville AR on major highway
Plane crashed within feet of major highway
$1 million lottery ticket sold at Kum and Go
Wynne football coach not returning
Airreo Trayshawn Johnson, 26, Jonesboro Battery-1st degree circumstances manifesting extreme...
Shooting suspect on the run after walking away from court hearing
The sheriff’s office said that the Nissan Rogue was hit as it was pulling back into the Nissan...
Woman killed during test drive of vehicle as she was pulling back into dealership, sheriff says

Latest News

According to Jonesboro dispatch, Bono fire crews were dispatched to the brush fire near the...
Crews respond to brush fire following delayed response
Baxter County Sheriff died
Baxter County Sheriff’s Corporal dies
Dunklin County School District has partnered with Caring Council for the Heart of Christmas, a...
Dunklin County schools to help families in need during holiday season
On Tuesday, Nov. 30, the agency raised concerns about certain targets of potential violence,...
DHS issues domestic terrorism warning for LGBTQIA+, faith-based communities