Study: Arkansas among worst states for job hunters

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KAIT) - If you’re looking for a new job in the Natural State these days, you have probably come across several issues in the process.

Well, you’re not alone.

In fact, a new study from WalletHub showed among the 50 states in the United States, Arkansas ranked 46th when it comes to the best states to find a job. It had a score of 42.99 and ranked 40th in the job market and 45th in economic environment.

Louisiana, Mississippi, Kentucky, and West Virginia ranked below Arkansas, according to the report.

Washington was the highest among the states with a score of 69.65, a ranking of 8th in the job market, and 1st in economic environment.

WalletHub also noted Arkansas was ranked 48th when it came to monthly average starting salary. Mississippi and Alaska ranked lower than Arkansas.

You can read the full report by clicking here.

