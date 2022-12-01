Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide

Testimony continues in Arkansas transgender care trial

Supporters of Act 626 said it is needed to protect children from procedures who are too young...
Supporters of Act 626 said it is needed to protect children from procedures who are too young to make life-altering decisions.(Source: WSFA 12 News)
By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Nov. 30, 2022 at 9:06 PM CST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KARK/KAIT) - Testimony continued Wednesday over a lawsuit challenging Arkansas’ decision to ban transgender healthcare for its youth.

According to content partner KARK, the trial addresses Act 626, which was passed in March 2021.

Supporters of the act said it is needed to protect children from procedures who are too young to make life-altering decisions.

West Memphis physiatrist Dr. Roger Hiatt first took the stand on Nov. 30. He previously practiced at Centers for Youth and Families in Arkansas.

Hiatt testified to having worked with at least 200 children diagnosed with gender dysphoria, however, he added that was not the main reason they were referred to him.

“We work with the kids and watch and wait to see what’s going to happen with their gender identity. It is not the reason they came to the hospital,” he explained.

Many objections came during the direct examination, claiming the doctor’s answers about gender-affirming care were outside his expertise.

Hiatt expressed most of his patients come to him for “suicidal, homicidal or safety issues” and they do not come to him for help with gender dysphoria.

Laura Beth Smaltz was next to speak. She mentioned she had previously gone by Laura Beth Perry and Jacob Nathan Perry.

Smaltz testified she identified as male from 2007 to 2016.

“I pictured myself as a male for most of my childhood,” she said. “I just remember feeling that way. I didn’t have a good relationship with my mom, and I was jealous of my brother’s relationship with my mom.”

Smaltz went on to say how she discovered living as transgender, went to therapy, was placed on testosterone, and underwent top surgery and a hysterectomy.

However, as time went on, Smaltz testified she regrets the decision she had made.

“It wasn’t really solving anything. It wasn’t making me a man. Even if I had the surgeries, this still isn’t real, this still isn’t going to make me a man,” she said. “I remembered the day I realized that I would never be able to father a child and I had never thought that through.”

During cross-examination, questions were asked that focused on Smaltz’s decision to de-transition and if religion had anything to do with her reidentifying as a female.

Testimony is expected to wrap up on Thursday, Dec. 1.

Copyright 2022 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

plane crash in Batesville AR on major highway
Plane crashed within feet of major highway
$1 million lottery ticket sold at Kum and Go
Wynne football coach not returning
Airreo Trayshawn Johnson, 26, Jonesboro Battery-1st degree circumstances manifesting extreme...
Shooting suspect on the run after walking away from court hearing
The sheriff’s office said that the Nissan Rogue was hit as it was pulling back into the Nissan...
Woman killed during test drive of vehicle as she was pulling back into dealership, sheriff says

Latest News

The UAMS College of Pharmacy will receive $1.8 million in funding over the next three years...
UAMS receives $1.8M grant for vaccine hesitancy research
As the holidays approach, a Northeast Arkansas Sheriff’s Office is urging caution.
Sheriff’s Office urging caution as holiday travel approaches
Here's a breakdown of cases in both states and the Ozarks.
CORONAVIRUS UPDATE: Missouri adds 5,150+ cases in its weekly report; Arkansas adds nearly 650 daily new cases
This illustration made available by the National Institute on Aging/National Institutes of...
Drug slows Alzheimer’s but can it make a real difference?