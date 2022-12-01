Energy Alert
UAMS receives $1.8M grant for vaccine hesitancy research

The UAMS College of Pharmacy will receive $1.8 million in funding over the next three years from the National Institutes of Health for a project to address vaccine hesitancy in rural areas.(Action News 5)
By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Nov. 30, 2022 at 8:51 PM CST
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KAIT) - An Arkansas college has gotten a big boost to look at a continuing problem as the COVID-19 pandemic moves forward.

According to content partner Talk Business and Politics, the UAMS College of Pharmacy will receive $1.8 million in funding over the next three years from the National Institutes of Health for a project to address vaccine hesitancy in rural areas.

The project will explore sustainable ways to support rural pharmacists with COVID-19 vaccine hesitancy counseling practices to reduce the negative impact of the virus.

Research shows COVID-19 vaccine hesitancy is higher among rural populations, which have some of the lowest vaccination rates in the United States.

“I see this grant as a culmination of an idea we have had for a number of years — build a network of rural community pharmacies and then leverage their ideas, talent, and commitment to move pharmacy practice forward,” said professor Geoffrey Curran. “As researchers, we can do this by conducting large implementation-focused studies in partnership with these pharmacists.”

Researchers hope to test how virtual counseling will help pharmacists deliver vaccine counseling and how well it enables more patients to get the vaccine.

The team will also perform a cost assessment and determine how sustainable the methods can be.

