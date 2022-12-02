Energy Alert
Batesville & Pocahontas nominated for 2022 Yarnell’s Sweetest Play of the Year

By Chris Hudgison
Published: Dec. 2, 2022 at 11:33 AM CST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - A pair of Region 8 schools have a chance to win a state-wide award.

Batesville and Pocahontas are finalists for the 2022 Yarnell’s Sweetest Play of the Year. They’re competing with Heavener, Siloam Springs, Stuttgart, & Lonoke.

Batesville (Pioneers block FG, Jaiden Henderson 82 yd walkoff TD)

The Pioneers block a Nettleton go ahead field goal with 9 seconds remaining. Jaiden Henderson scoops and scores 82 yards for a walkoff touchdown. Batesville beat Nettleton 34 - 28 on September 23rd.

Pocahontas (Connor Baker 87 yd TD run)

Pocahontas QB Connor Baker going end to end, cuts inside and outside, and he’ll stroll down the sideline, it’s an 87 yard touchdown. The Redskins beat Westside 41-7 on October 21st.

VOTE NOW AT THIS LINK: https://www.yarnells.com/sweetest-play

The poll is open now, it closes Sunday, December 20th at 5:00 pm CST. The winning school will receive a trophy, a $1,000 check to their booster club, and a Yarnell’s Ice Cream party.

