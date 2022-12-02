Crews respond to house fire in North Jonesboro

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Crews responded to a house fire Friday afternoon in north Jonesboro.

Jonesboro and Craighead County E911 Dispatch confirmed that a house in 1300-block of Magnolia Road caught fire around 1 p.m. Dec. 2.

Officials at the scene told our reporter there were no injuries.

It is unclear how the fire started.

Region 8 News will update this story as more details become available.

Copyright 2022 KAIT. All rights reserved.