Crews respond to house fire in North Jonesboro

Officials said no one was injured in the fire.
By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Dec. 2, 2022 at 1:32 PM CST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Crews responded to a house fire Friday afternoon in north Jonesboro.

Jonesboro and Craighead County E911 Dispatch confirmed that a house in 1300-block of Magnolia Road caught fire around 1 p.m. Dec. 2.

Officials at the scene told our reporter there were no injuries.

It is unclear how the fire started.

Region 8 News will update this story as more details become available.

