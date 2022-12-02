Casting Crowns coming to Jonesboro

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Casting Crowns’ “The Healer Tour” will make a stop in Jonesboro.

First National Bank Arena announced Friday that the Contemporary Christian rock band will perform at 7 p.m. Saturday, March 18.

Featured guests include We Are Messengers and Ben Fuller.

Tickets for the live performance go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday, Dec. 9. Tickets can be purchased by at the box office, on Ticketmaster, or by calling 870-972-2781.

