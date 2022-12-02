Christmas décor featuring skeletons to raise money for St. Jude

SENATH, Mo. (KAIT) - If you’re looking for a Yuletide outing with a spooky twist, a Senath woman has decorated her yard with skeletons in a Christmas theme.

Yenifer Sanchez said she has been raising money for St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital since Halloween. Her frightful display from October has now been updated to feature skeletons with Santa hats, garlands, and Christmas gifts.

Her front yard also displays a poster with a QR code directly linking to her donations site. So far, Sanchez has raised more than $800 and is hoping to reach $1,000 or more by the end of December.

If you would like to make a donation, her fundraiser can be found here: http://events.stjude.org/senathMO

Copyright 2022 KAIT. All rights reserved.