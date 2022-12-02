1 dead in highway crash
CRAIGHEAD COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) – One person is dead following a crash on Highway 63.
The crash appears to have happened on the highway near Bono shortly before 6 p.m.
According to an Arkansas State trooper at the scene, a person was confirmed to have died from the crash.
Reporter Jace Passmore said a helicopter landed at the scene.
ArDOT is reporting all lanes are closed in the area, so you are advised to take an alternate route if possible.
