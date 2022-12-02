Energy Alert
1 dead in highway crash

Crews are currently at the scene of a crash on Highway 63.
Crews are currently at the scene of a crash on Highway 63.(Source: KAIT-TV)
By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Dec. 1, 2022 at 6:25 PM CST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
CRAIGHEAD COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) – One person is dead following a crash on Highway 63.

The crash appears to have happened on the highway near Bono shortly before 6 p.m.

According to an Arkansas State trooper at the scene, a person was confirmed to have died from the crash.

Reporter Jace Passmore said a helicopter landed at the scene.

ArDOT is reporting all lanes are closed in the area, so you are advised to take an alternate route if possible.

Region 8 News will have more information on this developing story soon.

