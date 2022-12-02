1 dead in highway crash

CRAIGHEAD COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) – One person is dead following a crash on Highway 63.

The crash appears to have happened on the highway near Bono shortly before 6 p.m.

According to an Arkansas State trooper at the scene, a person was confirmed to have died from the crash.

On the scene of a crash on Highway 63 near Bono. Helicopter just landed on scene. @Region8News pic.twitter.com/b4LgCzkYrF — Jace Passmore (@JacePassmore1) December 2, 2022

Reporter Jace Passmore said a helicopter landed at the scene.

ArDOT is reporting all lanes are closed in the area, so you are advised to take an alternate route if possible.

Region 8 News will have more information on this developing story soon.

