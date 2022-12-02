Dec. 2: What you need to know

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - We’re helping you plan your day on Good Morning Region 8.

Weather Headlines

Showers continue today. They’ll be light and quick but still enough to get things a little wet. We’ve already had a few rain showers (and a little sleet too!) this morning. Most of today carries a chance of showers and coverage could increase a little more tonight as a cold front arrives.

We’re above freezing this morning and highs should reach the 50s before the front. There’s a brief break Saturday during the day only for rain to return on Sunday. And then the process may repeat itself once again!

No severe weather, but there could be a few rumbles of thunder Monday night into Tuesday morning. After a dry day in the middle of next week, another storm system could arrive before the weekend. Drought conditions should slowly continue to improve with the current forecast.

News Headlines

Independence County Sheriff’s deputies need your help in finding a Marines recruiter they said was accused of having sex with an underage child.

At least one person is dead following a two-vehicle crash on Highway 63.

It’s title time for the Cougars. Izard County beats Rector to win 2022 8-Man football state championship.

A Central Arkansas nonprofit is dealing with a growing number of animal rescues due to people abandoning their pets.

