Earthquake recorded Friday morning
Published: Dec. 2, 2022 at 8:13 AM CST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
WHITE COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - The U.S. Geological Survey recorded a small earthquake early Friday morning in White County.
According to the USGS, the quake happened at 4:50 a.m. on Dec. 2.
The magnitude 1.9 quake was centered about 7 miles southwest of Pleasant Plains. It had a depth of 11 kilometers.
