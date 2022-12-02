Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide

Earthquake recorded Friday morning

The U.S. Geological Survey recorded a small earthquake early Friday morning.
The U.S. Geological Survey recorded a small earthquake early Friday morning.
By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Dec. 2, 2022 at 8:13 AM CST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WHITE COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - The U.S. Geological Survey recorded a small earthquake early Friday morning in White County.

According to the USGS, the quake happened at 4:50 a.m. on Dec. 2.

The U.S. Geological Survey recorded a small earthquake early Friday morning.
The U.S. Geological Survey recorded a small earthquake early Friday morning.(U.S. Geological Survey)

The magnitude 1.9 quake was centered about 7 miles southwest of Pleasant Plains. It had a depth of 11 kilometers.

Did you know that the Region 8 Weather app tracks earthquakes? Click here to download it and our news app.

Copyright 2022 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The crash appeared to have happened on the highway near Bono shortly before 6 p.m.
One killed in crash, highway back open
An Arkansas woman died when police said her SUV crossed the center line and collided head-on...
Woman killed in head-on crash
Helicopter leaves scene of crash, injured person on board
Craighead County District Court Judge Tommy Fowler charged Christian Torres with shoplifting,...
Man arrested for stealing $60K of items from Jonesboro business
A warrant has been issued for 27-year-old Duncan Quade Weathers for one count of first-degree...
Warrant issued for Marine recruiter accused of sexual assault

Latest News

Zach's Friday Morning Forecast (12/2)
Zach's Friday Morning Forecast (12/2)
Zach's Thursday Morning Forecast (12/1)
Zach's Thursday Morning Forecast (12/1)
Ryan's Wednesday 5PM
Ryan's Wednesday 5PM Forecast (11/30/22)
Tornado destroys two homes and a shop building in Caldwell Parish.
Two families survive devastating tornado