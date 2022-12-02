Earthquake recorded Friday morning

WHITE COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - The U.S. Geological Survey recorded a small earthquake early Friday morning in White County.

According to the USGS, the quake happened at 4:50 a.m. on Dec. 2.

The U.S. Geological Survey recorded a small earthquake early Friday morning. (U.S. Geological Survey)

The magnitude 1.9 quake was centered about 7 miles southwest of Pleasant Plains. It had a depth of 11 kilometers.

