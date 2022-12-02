Five-car collision affecting traffic on Red Wolf Blvd.

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) -A five-car crash has traffic at a stand-still along Red Wolf Boulevard.

According to Jonesboro and Craighead County E911 Dispatch, the crash happened Friday afternoon in the 2600-block of the major roadway, which is in between Longhorn Steakhouse and the I-555 overpass.

Dispatch was not able to comment on whether injuries were involved.

According to Google Traffic Maps, traffic movement is heavily affected, so please avoid the area if possible.

According to Google Maps, the crash has traffic backed up in both directions of Red Wolf Boulevard. (Google Maps)

Region 8 News does have a crew on the way to the scene. We will post more updates when they are available.

