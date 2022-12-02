Forrest City police officer charged with sexual assault on teen

FORREST CITY, Ark. (KAIT) – A Forrest City police officer is behind bars after he was said to have been in a relationship with a teenager.

According to Arkansas State Police, 22-year-old Justin Davis, of Marianna, was arrested by special agents on Thursday, Dec. 1 with two counts of felony fourth-degree sexual assault.

The state police Criminal Investigation Division was requested by local authorities earlier in the week to investigate allegations Davis had been involved in a sexual relationship with a teenager.

Davis is being held at the Cross County Detention Center with a bond set at $75,000.

