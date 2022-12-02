Future I-57 potentially covering levee in Randolph County

POCAHONTAS, Ark. (KAIT) - Northeast Arkansas will soon be home to Interstate 57.

Before work begins, the Arkansas Department of Transportation will let the public learn where the road will go.

One of the meetings will take place in Randolph County.

One question is expected to be raised: How will the construction affect the Black River Levee?

Back in 2017, many will remember the historic flooding Randolph County experienced when the Black River topped the levee.

The current map from the project’s website shows both the highway and interchange traveling near the levee.

ArDOT District 10 Engineer Brad Smithee said while the map does show the road traveling through the levee area, the plans are not finalized.

“Currently, we don’t have detailed plans at that level worked out completely,” he said.

The reason behind the less-than-detailed plans is because ArDOT wants to hear from the public first, which could change some of their plans for I-57.

“You know, this month, the 13th, 14th, and 15th, we’ll be in Walnut Ridge, Pocahontas, and Corning,” he said. “We want to present the concept of this project. That’s going to include the location, roughly, of where the alignment will be.”

Randolph County Judge Ronald Barnett expects to meet with ArDOT leaders in the next month, with the levee being on his agenda.

“The former judge had met with some of them, but this will be the first meeting about that, that we’ll have that I’ve been to,” Barnett said.

In Randolph County, there will be a meeting held on Saturday, Dec. 14 from 4 to 7 p.m. at the Pocahontas Community Center.

Smithee encouraged everyone in the area to attend the meeting and voice their concerns.

