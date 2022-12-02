Energy Alert
Hytrol Conveyor Company, Inc. has announced a change in its leadership structure.
By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Dec. 2, 2022 at 11:17 AM CST|Updated: moments ago
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT/Hytrol News Release) -Hytrol Conveyor Company, Inc. has announced a change in its leadership structure.

The company has shifted fully into a C-level model and will be shifting the titles of those currently in Vice President roles into Chief roles for Hytrol. It will retain its vice president level, which will generally report directly to company officers.

The change will open mid-and senior-level leadership positions throughout the company and is meant to recognize the performance of these individuals as well as provide development opportunities for Hytrol’s existing team, said Hytrol President David Peacock.

Four vice presidents will transition into Chief Officer roles, including:

  • Mitch Smith, Chief Revenue Officer
  • Bob West, Chief Compliance Officer
  • Steve Dunlevy, Chief Operating Officer
  • Orlando Sellers, Chief Technology Officer

In addition, two employees at the director level will move into the following positions:

  • Melody Playford, Chief Information Officer
  • Phillip Poston, Chief Development Officer

Daniel McAdoo, Chief Financial Officer, will also continue in his same role.

Peacock said that the change is appropriate for a company Hytrol’s size—the company has more than doubled its employee headcount in the past 8 years. Only one person’s role is changing due to this restructure—Poston has transitioned from a previous role in operations in Hytrol’s Fort Smith facility.

“We want to provide opportunities for advancement,” said Peacock. “By transitioning to this type of leadership structure, we can focus in on where we need to and be strategic in our growth in these areas.”

About Hytrol: 12/2/22, 11:12 AM Hytrol Announces Structural Realignment https://hytrol.com/Information-Center/Press/Hytrol-Announces-Structural-Realignment/ 2/2 Hytrol designs and manufactures advanced conveyor systems, controls, and solutions for customers with processing, manufacturing, warehousing, and distribution needs. For 75 years, Hytrol has demonstrated an unwavering dedication to understanding the unique material handling needs of businesses. Hytrol is focused on creating innovative, customized conveyor solutions that help companies achieve their goals. Follow Hytrol on Twitter @hytrol.

