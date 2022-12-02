Energy Alert
Izard County bridge closure causes substantial delays

By Hayden Savage
Published: Dec. 1, 2022 at 7:44 PM CST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
IZARD COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - A bridge closure in Izard County has been causing significant delays for some drivers.

In particular, Highway 56, which connects Ash Flat to Franklin, is currently impassible due to ArDOT closing the bridge in late November.

Officials said the bridge was closed due to structural issues found during a routine inspection.

Izard County Sheriff-elect Charley Melton explained the closure adds to people’s commutes.

“If you have to go all the way around by the way the state highway department reroutes you through US and State Highways, expect about a twenty-minute delay,” he said. “Other than that, the locals will know how much time they need to get through those roads from their houses and get around that.”

Melton said his department is ready whenever law enforcement has to respond to the other side of the bridge.

“Well, with our officer that is stationed in Horseshoe Bend, we can go back ways and be there fairly quickly, so I don’t expect too much of a delay from a response by law enforcement. It would be making sure that emergency personnel as far as ambulance and fire department can get their vehicles through those back ways,” he said.

ArDOT has not given a date for when the bridge is expected to re-open.

Copyright 2022 KAIT. All rights reserved.

