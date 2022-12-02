Energy Alert
Junior high students pay tribute to fallen soldiers

By Griffin DeMarrais
Published: Dec. 1, 2022 at 7:30 PM CST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - A new tradition at a Jonesboro middle school is making sure those who gave their life for their country are never forgotten.

The Annie Camp Junior High School’s cadet core is working to collect wreaths to lay out at the Arkansas State Veterans Cemetery.

Instructor Brian Brewer came up with the idea after wanting to get his cadets involved for a year, and it’s a project close to his heart as a former marine.

“Being able to not only continue my service as a united states marine but to also extend that loyalty to our youth for the next generation of our potential veterans and service members for our country,” he said.

Brewer exclaimed he is very happy his kids have shown so much enthusiasm about the fundraiser and wants everyone to know his kids love what they do.

“I love the idea that my cadets understand what it truly means to be in service that it is not just what a lot of people have the idea of our youth, they want to serve they choose to serve,” he said.

The cadets are set to go down to Birdeye on Saturday, Dec. 17.

Brewer added they are still taking donations for when they plan to go next year, as they hope to make the event a yearly tradition.

