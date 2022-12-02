Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide

Major projects planned in Craighead County 2023 budget

By Griffin DeMarrais
Published: Dec. 1, 2022 at 7:26 PM CST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CRAIGHEAD COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - It could be a big year for Craighead County in 2023.

County officials released their budget for 2023, which is said to be around 26% higher than last year’s budget.

The new budget is set at $50,603,793 before all the grants and appropriations were added.

Although the increase seems like a lot, Judge Marvin Day said when you take out those special projects, things aren’t that different.

“If you peel out all the one-off special things and really compare apples to apples from last year to this year, I bet we are not up four to five percent,” he said.

The largest of those projects is to create more courtroom space and a new saferoom, two projects Day said would cost $8,419,300.

The other large sum of money goes to the road department, as they saw a boost of just about $2,000,000 for an anticipated increase in pavement projects.

“That will go to commonly referred to as Three Knots Road and Needham Road, we are going to put out a major project this next year and do a full reclamation of that road and overlay,” Day said.

The other increases were small amounts to the sheriff’s department, which got $216,332. There were also increases in county employees’ salaries.

Day stressed the employees are not immune to inflation, but they have been smart with their dollars.

“Everybody in the county government has worked hard to be frugal with their money and between grant financing and the tornado and all the recovery efforts the county has done well,” he said.

To see the full budget, you can visit the Craighead County Website.

Copyright 2022 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Health officials say the early entrance of RSV and the flu are creating an outbreak that is...
Emergency rooms filled to the brim
An Arkansas woman died when police said her SUV crossed the center line and collided head-on...
Woman killed in head-on crash
FedEx World Hub
FedEx employee killed at hub
plane crash in Batesville AR on major highway
Plane crashed within feet of major highway
Haag Brown Commercial Real Estate and Development announced this week that the owners of...
Ramen restaurant opening in Jonesboro

Latest News

The current map from the project’s website shows both the highway and interchange traveling...
Future I-57 potentially covering levee in Randolph County
The headstones at the Arkansas State Veterans Cemetery in Birdeye will soon be covered with...
Junior high students pay tribute to fallen soldiers
The Paragould Police Department knew the job it had ahead in the wake of a violent day on...
Paragould police urge warning following violent crime
Crews are currently at the scene of a crash on Highway 63.
1 dead in highway crash