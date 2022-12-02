Major projects planned in Craighead County 2023 budget

CRAIGHEAD COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - It could be a big year for Craighead County in 2023.

County officials released their budget for 2023, which is said to be around 26% higher than last year’s budget.

The new budget is set at $50,603,793 before all the grants and appropriations were added.

Although the increase seems like a lot, Judge Marvin Day said when you take out those special projects, things aren’t that different.

“If you peel out all the one-off special things and really compare apples to apples from last year to this year, I bet we are not up four to five percent,” he said.

The largest of those projects is to create more courtroom space and a new saferoom, two projects Day said would cost $8,419,300.

The other large sum of money goes to the road department, as they saw a boost of just about $2,000,000 for an anticipated increase in pavement projects.

“That will go to commonly referred to as Three Knots Road and Needham Road, we are going to put out a major project this next year and do a full reclamation of that road and overlay,” Day said.

The other increases were small amounts to the sheriff’s department, which got $216,332. There were also increases in county employees’ salaries.

Day stressed the employees are not immune to inflation, but they have been smart with their dollars.

“Everybody in the county government has worked hard to be frugal with their money and between grant financing and the tornado and all the recovery efforts the county has done well,” he said.

To see the full budget, you can visit the Craighead County Website.

Copyright 2022 KAIT. All rights reserved.