Man arrested for stealing $60K of items from Jonesboro business

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) – A man was arrested after Jonesboro police said he was creating fake orders for his employer while smuggling them for himself.

On Tuesday, Nov. 22, investigators with the JPD Street Crimes Unit and Brookland police officers executed a search warrant on a home because of an investigation that began at the Gearhead Outfitters in Jonesboro.

According to a news release, store merchandise inventory clerk Christian Torres was found to be creating fake orders and layaway documents under customers’ names and taking the items out the shop’s back door.

The stolen items totaled almost $60,000 and included specialized bicycles, sunglasses, tires, and packaging material.

Bikes stolen from Gearhead Outfitters in Jonesboro. (Source: Jonesboro Police Department/Facebook)

Officers later found multiple bicycles in Torres’ garage, packaged as if they were ready to be shipped.

Craighead County District Court Judge Tommy Fowler charged Torres with shoplifting, theft, and possession of drugs. He was given a $25,000 cash-only bond.

