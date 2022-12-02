Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide

Man captured in Missouri for a Memphis murder

Kevin Fennell captured
Kevin Fennell captured(USMS Memphis)
By Tylen Daniels
Published: Dec. 2, 2022 at 1:18 PM CST|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Kevin Fennell was captured by U.S. Marshalls in Missouri after a first-degree murder warrant was issued out of Memphis.

The incident happened on November 15, when Memphis police responded to a shooting on Springbrook Avenue.

A man was pronounced dead at the scene due to gunshot shot wounds. A warrant was then put out for Fennell the next day.

The Shelby County Sheriff’s Office requested assistance from the U.S. Marshals Two Rivers Violent Fugitive Task Force (TRVFTF).

The TRVFTF gained information that Fennell was around Columbia, Missouri, and requested assistance from U.S. Marshals in the Western District of Missouri, Springfield office.

Thursday, they located him in a residence in the city.

The Columbia SWAT team arrived on the scene and shouted on the speaker that Fennell surrender. He surrendered without resistance.

Fennell awaits trial back in Shelby County.

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The crash appeared to have happened on the highway near Bono shortly before 6 p.m.
Four people, including a child, killed in Bono crash
An Arkansas woman died when police said her SUV crossed the center line and collided head-on...
Woman killed in head-on crash
Helicopter leaves scene of crash, injured person on board
On Thursday, Dec. 1, Haag Brown Commercial Real Estate announced it had sold the final piece of...
New restaurant planned for Jonesboro
Craighead County District Court Judge Tommy Fowler charged Christian Torres with shoplifting,...
Man arrested for stealing $60K of items from Jonesboro business

Latest News

A five-car crash has traffic at a stand-still along Red Wolf Boulevard.
Five-car collision affecting traffic on Red Wolf Blvd.
Officials said no one was injured in the fire.
Crews respond to house fire in North Jonesboro
A U.S. Marine Corps recruiter accused of having sex with an underage Independence County child...
Marine recruiter accused of sexual assault in custody
Residents in Thayer, Mo., temporarily will lose power Friday night