Motorcyclist dies from crash injuries

SEARCY, Ark. (KAIT) - A motorcyclist injured in a two-vehicle crash has died.

Arkansas State Police reported the crash happened at 12:32 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 30, on State Highway 36/East Race Avenue in Searcy.

According to the preliminary fatal crash report, 24-year-old Wesley Walls II of Judsonia was eastbound on his 2022 Honda when a northbound 1997 Ford exited a private drive.

ASP reported the Ford failed to yield to Walls’ motorcycle.

An ambulance took Walls to Unity Health-White County Medical Center where he later died.

ASP did not identify the other driver, who was not hurt.

