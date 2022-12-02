Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide

Motorcyclist dies from crash injuries

A motorcyclist injured in a two-vehicle crash has died.
A motorcyclist injured in a two-vehicle crash has died.(WILX)
By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Dec. 2, 2022 at 8:30 AM CST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SEARCY, Ark. (KAIT) - A motorcyclist injured in a two-vehicle crash has died.

Arkansas State Police reported the crash happened at 12:32 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 30, on State Highway 36/East Race Avenue in Searcy.

According to the preliminary fatal crash report, 24-year-old Wesley Walls II of Judsonia was eastbound on his 2022 Honda when a northbound 1997 Ford exited a private drive.

ASP reported the Ford failed to yield to Walls’ motorcycle.

An ambulance took Walls to Unity Health-White County Medical Center where he later died.

ASP did not identify the other driver, who was not hurt.

Copyright 2022 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The crash appeared to have happened on the highway near Bono shortly before 6 p.m.
One killed in crash, highway back open
An Arkansas woman died when police said her SUV crossed the center line and collided head-on...
Woman killed in head-on crash
Helicopter leaves scene of crash, injured person on board
Craighead County District Court Judge Tommy Fowler charged Christian Torres with shoplifting,...
Man arrested for stealing $60K of items from Jonesboro business
A warrant has been issued for 27-year-old Duncan Quade Weathers for one count of first-degree...
Warrant issued for Marine recruiter accused of sexual assault

Latest News

A routine inspection Tuesday uncovered “structural issues” on a Northeast Arkansas bridge.
Bridge remains closed as ArDOT repairs ‘structural issues’
According to his obituary, Lt. Craig Moody died Wednesday night at Pemiscot Memorial Hospital...
Fundraiser planned for late police officer’s family
The U.S. Geological Survey recorded a small earthquake early Friday morning.
Earthquake recorded Friday morning
Zach's Friday morning forecast
Zach's Friday morning forecast