New restaurant planned for Jonesboro

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) – You’ll soon have another option when you ask where to eat in Jonesboro.

On Thursday, Dec. 1, Haag Brown Commercial Real Estate announced it had sold the final piece of undeveloped land at the Township Centre Development off of Red Wolf Boulevard.

Officials explained the remaining 7.51-acre tract has frontage on both Fair Park Boulevard and Parkwood Road.

“The site’s new owners are working toward creating the single coolest restaurant-entertainment destination in Jonesboro. We’ve been involved in recruiting over 50 restaurants to our region during the last several years and none of them are as cool or would be as significant as this restaurant concept, should it come to fruition. We aren’t there yet, but having the developers close on the land today gets us really close,” said Joshua Brown, Haag Brown Commercial Principal.

The company hopes the final purchase ensures there will be even more great businesses to come.

