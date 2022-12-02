Energy Alert
PHOTOS: Here’s a look at spectacular images captured of Mauna Loa’s eruption

The eruption is taking shape in several ways on different areas of the volcano. Fissure 3 is now the only active fissure from Mauna Loa.
By HNN Staff
Published: Nov. 28, 2022 at 2:32 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - As Mauna Loa continues to erupt, the glow of lava continues to paint the early morning and night skies.

Here’s some of the incredible images of the eruption so far:

Continuing Coverage:

FOR THE LATEST COVERAGE ON THE ERUPTION, CLICK HERE.

You can submit photos or videos you’ve taken of the Mauna Loa eruption below.

