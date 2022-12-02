Energy Alert
Residents in Thayer, Mo., temporarily will lose power Friday night

(KY3)
By KY3 Staff
Published: Dec. 2, 2022 at 12:05 PM CST|Updated: 5 hours ago
THAYER, Mo. (KY3) - Residents in Thayer, Mo. will temporarily lose power Friday night as crews make repairs to the electric system.

The outage happens around 11 p.m. The city hopes power will return around 8 a.m. Saturday.

The city’s power supplier Evergy will work on its substation.

