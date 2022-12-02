Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide

Warrant issued for Marine recruiter accused of sexual assault

A warrant has been issued for 27-year-old Duncan Quade Weathers for one count of first-degree...
A warrant has been issued for 27-year-old Duncan Quade Weathers for one count of first-degree sexual assault.(MGN)
By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Dec. 1, 2022 at 9:35 PM CST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

INDEPENDENCE COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) – Independence County Sheriff’s deputies need your help in finding a Marines recruiter they said was accused of having sex with an underage child.

A warrant has been issued for 27-year-old Duncan Quade Weathers for one count of first-degree sexual assault.

Court documents show Weathers is accused of having sex with the child while working as a recruiter for the Marines.

According to a probable cause affidavit, on Monday, Nov. 28, Lieutenant Zach Rawlins spoke with a mother and father about an alleged sexual assault that had been committed against their child.

The couple said the child had been in contact with Weathers while he was at the child’s school promoting a career in the Marines after looking through the child’s phone. The child said the meeting was sometime between late September and early October.

The affidavit noted the phone contained nude images of Weathers along with an image of Weathers and the child in the child’s bed.

The family provided in written statements that Weathers admitted to having sex with the child and asked them to not contact authorities because “he was going to commit suicide so his wife could receive his military benefits”.

The child also told Lieutenant Rawlins that Weathers had told her in the past he wanted his relationship with recruits “to be on more of a friendly basis”.

On Tuesday, Nov. 29, Rawlins interviewed Weathers at the Independence County Sheriff’s Office.

When asked about the meeting with the child, he claimed the child was not interested in a career in the Marines. He did not speak further about the incident or any other locations the two met.

A bond for Weathers is expected to be at $20,000.

Region 8 News will have more details on this developing story.

Copyright 2022 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Health officials say the early entrance of RSV and the flu are creating an outbreak that is...
Emergency rooms filled to the brim
An Arkansas woman died when police said her SUV crossed the center line and collided head-on...
Woman killed in head-on crash
FedEx World Hub
FedEx employee killed at hub
plane crash in Batesville AR on major highway
Plane crashed within feet of major highway
Haag Brown Commercial Real Estate and Development announced this week that the owners of...
Ramen restaurant opening in Jonesboro

Latest News

The crash appeared to have happened on the highway near Bono shortly before 6 p.m.
One killed in crash, highway back open
On Thursday, Dec. 1, Haag Brown Commercial Real Estate announced it had sold the final piece of...
New restaurant planned for Jonesboro
Craighead County District Court Judge Tommy Fowler charged Christian Torres with shoplifting,...
Man arrested for stealing $60K of items from Jonesboro business
Officials said the bridge was closed due to structural issues found during a routine inspection.
Izard County bridge closure causes substantial delays