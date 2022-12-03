Blytheville police investigate shootings, three injured

BLYTHEVILLE, Ark. (KAIT) - Blytheville police are investigating two shootings they say are possibly gang-related.

According to BPD, officers first responded to the 200-block of Lakewood Street around 6 p.m. on Dec. 1 where several houses and vehicles were shot. Nobody was hurt in that incident and no suspects were found.

At 11 p.m. that same day, officers were called to the 300-block of N. Hollywood Street for another shooting.

They were later dispatched to Great River Medical Center in Blytheville where three victims were located.

Two juveniles and a 19-year-old were injured as a result of the shootings. All injuries were non-life-threatening.

According to the Blytheville Police Department, they believe the shootings were related to a fight that broke out on Dec. 1 at Blytheville High School.

Captain John Frazier said in the release that the police department would be working with the school security officers and the juvenile office to end the violence. “The Blytheville PD would like to stress to the public that the best deterrent to juvenile gang violence and gang activity are involved parents,” he said.

If anyone has any information on these shootings, please contact Blytheville Crime Stoppers at 844-910-STOP.

