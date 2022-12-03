Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide

Blytheville police investigate shootings, three injured

Sig Sauer handgun
Sig Sauer handgun(MGN Online)
By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Dec. 3, 2022 at 3:37 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BLYTHEVILLE, Ark. (KAIT) - Blytheville police are investigating two shootings they say are possibly gang-related.

According to BPD, officers first responded to the 200-block of Lakewood Street around 6 p.m. on Dec. 1 where several houses and vehicles were shot. Nobody was hurt in that incident and no suspects were found.

At 11 p.m. that same day, officers were called to the 300-block of N. Hollywood Street for another shooting.

They were later dispatched to Great River Medical Center in Blytheville where three victims were located.

Two juveniles and a 19-year-old were injured as a result of the shootings. All injuries were non-life-threatening.

According to the Blytheville Police Department, they believe the shootings were related to a fight that broke out on Dec. 1 at Blytheville High School.

Captain John Frazier said in the release that the police department would be working with the school security officers and the juvenile office to end the violence. “The Blytheville PD would like to stress to the public that the best deterrent to juvenile gang violence and gang activity are involved parents,” he said.

If anyone has any information on these shootings, please contact Blytheville Crime Stoppers at 844-910-STOP.

Copyright 2022 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The crash appeared to have happened on the highway near Bono shortly before 6 p.m.
Four people, including a child, killed in Bono crash
On Thursday, Dec. 1, Haag Brown Commercial Real Estate announced it had sold the final piece of...
New restaurant planned for Jonesboro
A motorcyclist injured in a two-vehicle crash has died.
Motorcyclist dies from crash injuries
An Arkansas woman died when police said her SUV crossed the center line and collided head-on...
Woman killed in head-on crash
According to dispatch, the crash happened at the intersection of Rogers Street and Johnson...
Person taken to hospital following crash

Latest News

*NOTE: This is a stock photo.
Arkansas urges caution, third case of avian flu confirmed
(Source: AP)
Emergency crews respond to structure fire
Bearcats advance to 3A Title Game
Melbourne falls in 3A Semifinals to Booneville 41-36: 4th Quarter Highlights
Melbourne Head Football Coach
FFN Extra: Melbourne HC Stu Smith reflects on Bearkatz 'magical' season following loss in 3A Semis