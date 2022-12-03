Energy Alert
Caroling brings holiday cheer for all to hear

By Diana Davis
Published: Dec. 2, 2022 at 8:26 PM CST|Updated: moments ago
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Choral students at the Academies at Jonesboro High School soon had residents of St. Bernards Village clapping in rhythm to the sounds of holiday classics.

Their visit was one stop of many on Friday, Dec. 2, which they spent traveling through Jonesboro as part of the “Cane Caroling Extravaganza.”

Under the direction of choral director Krisie Holmes, sophomores, juniors and seniors shared their bright upbeat harmonies with crowds at First National Bank at Hilltop, Annie Camp Junior High School, St. Bernards Village, and Rotary Plaza before the Jonesboro Christmas parade downtown.

The afternoon program hit a high note with St. Bernards residents, as they said the songs brought back memories of holidays past.

