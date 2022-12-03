Energy Alert
College-downtown trail included in 2023 Jonesboro budget

Students at Arkansas State University will soon have the ability to walk from campus to downtown Jonesboro.(KAIT)
By Griffin DeMarrais
Published: Dec. 2, 2022 at 6:04 PM CST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - It’s expected to be a big year for Jonesboro, as several projects are on the 2023 budget, one of which will be a benefit for college students.

According to the budget, there will be two major trails to be built, one from Arkansas State University to downtown and the other from university heights to campus.

Both projects have been in the works for years and were made possible by grant money and a financial commitment from the city.

The downtown to A-State connection received a grant of $1.2 million and the University Heights Trail received $316,000, making the total investment close to $2 million.

It’s an investment Mayor Harold Copenhaver said is well worth the investment.

“The justification of the spending is, we have to get the ball rolling and it’s about community involvement and engagement,” he said. “We have to invest in our own community, in order to get resources for grants and other things.”

The trail will go down Creath Avenue and then pick up with the bridge on Marion Berry Parkway, while the trail from University Heights will run alongside Aggie Road all the way to the campus.

One of the main things the downtown trail will provide is an opportunity for both citizens and students, ones that Copenhaver said he didn’t have during his time at A-State.

“It’s providing the opportunity for them to be in our restaurants and our stores, when their families come in they will have the opportunity to walk to our downtown,” he said.

Copenhaver explained crews are working to install proper lighting and other important safety measures.

He added he wants to introduce a loop around the entire city as well as an overpass from campus to downtown.

“The goal is to have a flyover that will connect us directly with Arkansas State University for our bicyclist and pedestrian walkway,” Copenhaver said.

There will be a groundbreaking for the trail from downtown to A-State on Monday, Dec. 5. Officials hope to have it completed by next March.

