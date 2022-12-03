Emergency crews respond to structure fire

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Emergency crews are on the scene of a structure fire near a home.

According to a desk sergeant with the Jonesboro Police Department, the back of a home on Willow Road in Jonesboro caught fire Saturday afternoon. Our reporter on the scene said it was a shed at the back of the home that was in flames.

According to JPD, no one was inside the shed during the fire.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

