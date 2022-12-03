Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide

Emergency crews respond to structure fire

(Source: AP)
(Source: AP)(AP)
By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Dec. 3, 2022 at 1:25 PM CST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Emergency crews are on the scene of a structure fire near a home.

According to a desk sergeant with the Jonesboro Police Department, the back of a home on Willow Road in Jonesboro caught fire Saturday afternoon. Our reporter on the scene said it was a shed at the back of the home that was in flames.

According to JPD, no one was inside the shed during the fire.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

Copyright 2022 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The crash appeared to have happened on the highway near Bono shortly before 6 p.m.
Four people, including a child, killed in Bono crash
On Thursday, Dec. 1, Haag Brown Commercial Real Estate announced it had sold the final piece of...
New restaurant planned for Jonesboro
A motorcyclist injured in a two-vehicle crash has died.
Motorcyclist dies from crash injuries
An Arkansas woman died when police said her SUV crossed the center line and collided head-on...
Woman killed in head-on crash
According to dispatch, the crash happened at the intersection of Rogers Street and Johnson...
Person taken to hospital following crash

Latest News

Bearcats advance to 3A Title Game
Melbourne falls in 3A Semifinals to Booneville 41-36: 4th Quarter Highlights
Melbourne Head Football Coach
FFN Extra: Melbourne HC Stu Smith reflects on Bearkatz 'magical' season following loss in 3A Semis
Bearkatz fall, 41-36
Melbourne falls 41-36 to Booneville in 3A State Semifinals
Bearcats hit buzzer beater Friday at Barry Pruitt Hurricane Classic
Barry Pruitt Hurricane Classic: Cole Kirby hits buzzer beater Friday for Brookland