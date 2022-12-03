Person taken to hospital following crash
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) – Crews were at the scene of a pedestrian crash in Jonesboro.
According to dispatch, the crash happened at the intersection of Rogers Street and Johnson Avenue before 7:15 p.m.
The person was said to have a “massive” head injury.
Public Information Specialist Sally Smith said the person was taken to an area hospital by ambulance.
No word on how the crash happened.
