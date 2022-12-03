Person taken to hospital following crash

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) – Crews were at the scene of a pedestrian crash in Jonesboro.

According to dispatch, the crash happened at the intersection of Rogers Street and Johnson Avenue before 7:15 p.m.

The person was said to have a “massive” head injury.

Public Information Specialist Sally Smith said the person was taken to an area hospital by ambulance.

No word on how the crash happened.

Region 8 News will continue to follow this story for more details.

