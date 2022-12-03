Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide

Jonathan the tortoise, world’s oldest land animal, celebrating 190th birthday

Officials on the South Atlantic island St. Helena say they are celebrating Jonathan the tortoise's 190th birthday. (Source: St. Helena Government)
By CNN Newsource Staff
Published: Dec. 3, 2022 at 5:59 PM CST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - The world’s oldest land animal is getting a series of commemorative stamps to mark its 190th birthday.

Officials on the South Atlantic Island of St. Helena made the stamps for Jonathan -- a giant tortoise.

Jonathan is also the face of St. Helena’s 5-cent coin.

According to Guinness World Records, Jonathan the tortoise is the oldest chelonian to ever live. He is believed to have been born around 1832.

The famous turtle was brought to St. Helena from Seychelles in 1882.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The crash appeared to have happened on the highway near Bono shortly before 6 p.m.
Four people, including a child, killed in Bono crash
On Thursday, Dec. 1, Haag Brown Commercial Real Estate announced it had sold the final piece of...
New restaurant planned for Jonesboro
A motorcyclist injured in a two-vehicle crash has died.
Motorcyclist dies from crash injuries
An Arkansas woman died when police said her SUV crossed the center line and collided head-on...
Woman killed in head-on crash
According to dispatch, the crash happened at the intersection of Rogers Street and Johnson...
Person taken to hospital following crash

Latest News

Officials on the South Atlantic island St. Helena say they are celebrating Jonathan the...
Jonathan the tortoise's 190th birthday
Xavi Simons of the Netherlands fight for the ball against DeAndre Yedlin of the United States...
US eliminated from World Cup after 3-1 loss to the Netherlands
Ohio officials say a man found a decomposing body in the basement of a home recently purchased.
Man finds body of previous homeowner in basement after purchasing house, officials say
Sig Sauer handgun
Blytheville police investigate shootings, three injured