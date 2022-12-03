Energy Alert
Man charged for sexually assaulting teen on multiple occasions

By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Dec. 2, 2022 at 8:16 PM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) – A 49-year-old man is behind bars after Jonesboro police said he raped a teenager multiple times.

Benigno Lopez was arrested in Florida on Tuesday, Nov. 8 by U.S. Marshals after a warrant was issued for his arrest on Monday, Oct. 31.

According to a probable cause affidavit from the Jonesboro Police Department, on Tuesday, Nov. 18, the victim told a detective that Lopez had sexually assaulted her on three different occasions, with the latest happening the previous day.

On Friday, Dec. 2, Craighead County District Court Judge David Boling charged Lopez with one count of rape of a person less than 14 years old.

He was also given a bond of $75,000 and was ordered to wear an ankle monitor.

Lopez is expected to be back in court on Wednesday, Jan. 18.

Copyright 2022 KAIT. All rights reserved.

