Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide

Man finds body of previous homeowner in basement after purchasing house, officials say

Ohio officials say a man found a decomposing body in the basement of a home recently purchased. (Source: WOIO)
By Julia Bingel and Jordan Gartner
Published: Dec. 3, 2022 at 4:54 PM CST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEVELAND HEIGHTS, Ohio (WOIO/Gray News) - Officials in Ohio say a man found a decomposing body in the basement of a home that was recently purchased.

WOIO reports the owner purchased the property on Noble Road through a foreclosure sale in Cuyahoga County.

According to Cleveland Heights Director of Communications Mike Thomas, the new homeowner called police around 11:40 a.m. Tuesday after finding the body in the home’s basement.

The Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner identified the body as 71-year-old Nina Fielden.

Thomas said Fielden was the previous owner of the home.

The Cuyahoga County medical examiner reported not finding any signs of trauma on the woman’s body while continuing to determine her cause of death.

Copyright 2022 WOIO via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The crash appeared to have happened on the highway near Bono shortly before 6 p.m.
Four people, including a child, killed in Bono crash
On Thursday, Dec. 1, Haag Brown Commercial Real Estate announced it had sold the final piece of...
New restaurant planned for Jonesboro
A motorcyclist injured in a two-vehicle crash has died.
Motorcyclist dies from crash injuries
An Arkansas woman died when police said her SUV crossed the center line and collided head-on...
Woman killed in head-on crash
According to dispatch, the crash happened at the intersection of Rogers Street and Johnson...
Person taken to hospital following crash

Latest News

Officials on the South Atlantic island St. Helena say they are celebrating Jonathan the...
Jonathan the tortoise's 190th birthday
Xavi Simons of the Netherlands fight for the ball against DeAndre Yedlin of the United States...
US eliminated from World Cup after 3-1 loss to the Netherlands
Sig Sauer handgun
Blytheville police investigate shootings, three injured
Real-life grinches destroyed inflatable Christmas decorations in Gilbert in late November.
Holiday vandals destroy inflatable Christmas decorations: ‘It kind of breaks my heart’