Second public pool to be installed in Jonesboro

By Griffin DeMarrais
Published: Dec. 2, 2022 at 6:12 PM CST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - There will soon be another spot to splash in Jonesboro.

The city’s budget for 2023 shows plans to build another pool right near Parker Park.

The $1.5 million project will give people on the north side of Jonesboro the same opportunities as everyone else in the city.

Mayor Harold Copenhaver explained he listened to people’s requests as they are working toward adding more outdoor features in the future.

“A lot of youth doesn’t have accessibly to go to our one pool, it’s a long way,” he said. “This will provide an area of our community to have access to entertainment they have never had before.”

Construction is expected to begin soon and officials hope to have the pool up and running just in time for the summer.

The budget also included two trails to be built, both of which have been in the works for years.

