Trial continued for man who traveled to have sex with teen
Published: Dec. 2, 2022 at 8:55 PM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
GREENE COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) – A motion and plea day and trial date have been continued for a Jonesboro man said to have traveled to Greene County to pick up a teenager for sex.
Court documents revealed a motion and plea day for Cody Burnett was rescheduled for Friday, Feb. 17, while a jury trial was moved to Monday, Mar. 6.
According to an affidavit, Burnett exchanged sexually explicit pictures and videos with the teenager before meeting them in person.
A judge found probable cause to charge Burnett in 2021 with several charges including internet stalking of a child and fourth-degree sexual assault.
