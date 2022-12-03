Trial continued for man who traveled to have sex with teen

GREENE COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) – A motion and plea day and trial date have been continued for a Jonesboro man said to have traveled to Greene County to pick up a teenager for sex.

Court documents revealed a motion and plea day for Cody Burnett was rescheduled for Friday, Feb. 17, while a jury trial was moved to Monday, Mar. 6.

According to an affidavit, Burnett exchanged sexually explicit pictures and videos with the teenager before meeting them in person.

A judge found probable cause to charge Burnett in 2021 with several charges including internet stalking of a child and fourth-degree sexual assault.

Copyright 2022 KAIT. All rights reserved.