Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide

Trial continued for man who traveled to have sex with teen

Court documents revealed a motion and plea day for Cody Burnett was rescheduled for Friday,...
Court documents revealed a motion and plea day for Cody Burnett was rescheduled for Friday, Feb. 17, while a jury trial was moved to Monday, Mar. 6.(Greene Co. Sheriff's Office)
By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Dec. 2, 2022 at 8:55 PM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREENE COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) – A motion and plea day and trial date have been continued for a Jonesboro man said to have traveled to Greene County to pick up a teenager for sex.

Court documents revealed a motion and plea day for Cody Burnett was rescheduled for Friday, Feb. 17, while a jury trial was moved to Monday, Mar. 6.

According to an affidavit, Burnett exchanged sexually explicit pictures and videos with the teenager before meeting them in person.

A judge found probable cause to charge Burnett in 2021 with several charges including internet stalking of a child and fourth-degree sexual assault.

Copyright 2022 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The crash appeared to have happened on the highway near Bono shortly before 6 p.m.
Four people, including a child, killed in Bono crash
An Arkansas woman died when police said her SUV crossed the center line and collided head-on...
Woman killed in head-on crash
Helicopter leaves scene of crash, injured person on board
On Thursday, Dec. 1, Haag Brown Commercial Real Estate announced it had sold the final piece of...
New restaurant planned for Jonesboro
Craighead County District Court Judge Tommy Fowler charged Christian Torres with shoplifting,...
Man arrested for stealing $60K of items from Jonesboro business

Latest News

Their visit was one stop of many on Friday, Dec. 2, which they spent traveling through...
Caroling brings holiday cheer for all to hear
Benigno Lopez was arrested in Florida on Tuesday, Nov. 8 by U.S. Marshals after a warrant was...
Man charged for sexually assaulting teen on multiple occasions
According to dispatch, the crash happened at the intersection of Rogers Street and Johnson...
Person taken to hospital following crash
We’ve compiled a list of Christmas parades and events throughout the area.
Christmas parades and celebrations in Region 8